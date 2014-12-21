Meet Reign Aston Disick! Kourtney Kardashian revealed the name and the first photo of her baby boy on Sunday, Dec. 21, exactly one week after giving birth.

“Madly in love with my little Reign Aston Disick,” Kardashian captioned the Instagram snapshot, which shows her holding hands with her newborn. As Gossip Cop reported, the reality star gave birth last Sunday, the same day her eldest son Mason turned 5. Kardashian is also mom to Penelope, who will be 2-and-a-half next month.

Little Reign is the third child for Kardashian and longtime boyfriend Scott Disick. Last week he shared an Instagram photo of a congratulatory card pal French Montana had sent the couple, wishing their baby boy “all the blessings in the world.” It was amusingly signed “Uncle Frenchy.” Interestingly, Reign’s actual aunts and uncle — the Kardashian-Jenners — have yet to comment on his arrival.

As Gossip Cop reported, a number of outlets, including Us Weekly, wrongly claimed Kardashian and Disick were expecting another girl. The baby’s actual sex was revealed on an episode of “Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons” that aired earlier this month. As the couple sometimes includes Mason and Penelope on their reality shows, fans likely can look forward to Reign’s television debut.

