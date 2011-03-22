Kourtney Kardashian: Scott Disick Looks Like James Dean on Mag
Movie star handsome!
Kourtney Kardashian's beau Scott Disick graces the cover of Men's Fitness magazine for the first time in its May issue.
Disick (father to Kardashian's son Mason, 15 months) doesn't crack a smile on the mag -- but he does show off impressively pumped-up biceps and pecs.
Kardashian's review?
She blogged on Tuesday: "He looks like James Dean and I'm loving it!"
Kardashian, 31, has been looking pretty good lately too. The reality star showed off her super-fit body in micro-mini shorts and a sports bra top during a fitness-themed shoot in Malibu last week.
