Scott Disick popped the question to long-time girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and she accepted, Life & Style reports.

An insider told the magazine in an exclusive interview that Disick's proposal was captured on camera while filming "Kourtney and Kim Take New York."

"It's been really hard for them to keep it quiet," the source said. "She's so excited for the finale to air this April so she can finally go out in public with her ring on. She wears it at home all the time."

Kourtney is the second Kardashian sister to tie the knot. Kourtney's younger sibling Khloe married Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom September 27, 2009.

