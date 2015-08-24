Uh, Scott, are you reading this?

On Aug. 23, Kourtney Kardashian posted yet another cryptic tweet, which -- like its predecessors -- is believed to be aimed at her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Since splitting with Scott, the reality star has posted multiple inspirational quotes on her social media accounts. Though she's never specifically addressed her babies' daddy, most people think the cryptic quotes are about him. She has not confirmed nor denied whether that is the case, but perhaps her silence speaks for itself!

Her latest tweet spoke of essentially going around and around on the merry-go-round of life, something many people felt she did in her relationship with Scott. "Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Albert Einstein," the mother of three wrote to her 15.7 million followers.

Less than two weeks ago, she tweeted, "The more you love your decisions, the less you need others to love them." That same weekend, Scott seemed to have thoughts of hoping to reconcile with his ex.

Kourtney's family continues to support her in her single life. Her mom recently told one media outlet that her eldest child was her "hero right now."

Caitlyn Jenner even spoke about the split on her reality show, "I Am Cait," telling a friend, "Is she doing okay? She's doing as well as she can do under the circumstances. It's obviously very tough on her. Obviously, Scott has a lot of issues and she's trying to deal with them the best she can. She's got three kids with him."