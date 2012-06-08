In a relationship with Scott Disick for five years, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian is looking to spice things up -- movie star style!

Feeling inspired when watching 1997's Titanic on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom to Mason, 2, begs her partner to be more romantic and channel the film's sexy star, Leonardo DiCaprio. "It's so crazy this kind of romance existed in the world -- everyone needs to be like this," Kardashian, 32, says in the preview clip above.

PHOTOS: Inside Kourtney and Scott's Mexican babymoon

Annoyed, Disick, 29, is quick to dismiss his pregnant girlfriend's request, deeming their relationship just fine as-is. "Why don't we have the chemistry Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet had in Titanic? I'll tell you why: We're not in a movie!" he snaps. "I love you, but this is a movie."

As she prepares to welcome her second baby -- a little girl -- in a few short months, Kardashian has been increasingly vocal about her decision not to marry Disick, recently telling Jimmy Kimmel that she doesn't need a marriage license to prove their bond.

VIDEO: What excites Kourtney most about having a little girl

"First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy. I'm really claustrophobic, and all my issues -- and I have a lot of them -- they all stem from this thing," she told Kimmel during an interview earlier this month. "I can't commit to anything...but I love Scott, and he is my partner."

"We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership," she continued. "I don't think I'm any different than [married sister] Khloe and Lamar [Odom]."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kourtney Kardashian Wishes She and Scott Disick Had Chemistry Like Leo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet in Titanic