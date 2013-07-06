Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian Go Shopping With Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner
The show must go on! While Kim Kardashian enjoys downtime with newborn North West and beau Kanye West, her sisters and mom went for a day of shopping on Friday, July 5, with the E! reality cameras in tow.
Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian joined mom Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the day out at a kids' store in Calabasas, Calif. In true Kardashian fashion, the reality star family turned the trip into a memorable one -- with Kris, 57, posing in a green bonnet and seen pushing around a kids' lawnmower toy at one point.
The family was presumably shopping for Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, who turns 1 on July 8. The 34-year-old, also mom to 3-year-old Mason, was seeing carrying a "Happy Birthday" princess headband crown for her little girl, decked out with colorful candles.
Wearing camel-colored heels and an all-denim ensemble with a bright yellow bag, Kourtney looked chic for the day of shopping. Khloe, 29, showcased her fit body in black heels adorned with gold stars and a fierce black jumpsuit.
While her sisters and mom enjoyed their day out together, a source tells Us Weekly that Kim, 32, is just relishing in being a first-time mom.
"They are both so in love with their little girl," a source told Us of West and Kim, who brought their bundle of joy home from the hospital on June 21.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian Go Shopping With Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner