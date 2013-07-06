The show must go on! While Kim Kardashian enjoys downtime with newborn North West and beau Kanye West, her sisters and mom went for a day of shopping on Friday, July 5, with the E! reality cameras in tow.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian joined mom Kris Jenner and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for the day out at a kids' store in Calabasas, Calif. In true Kardashian fashion, the reality star family turned the trip into a memorable one -- with Kris, 57, posing in a green bonnet and seen pushing around a kids' lawnmower toy at one point.

The family was presumably shopping for Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, who turns 1 on July 8. The 34-year-old, also mom to 3-year-old Mason, was seeing carrying a "Happy Birthday" princess headband crown for her little girl, decked out with colorful candles.

Wearing camel-colored heels and an all-denim ensemble with a bright yellow bag, Kourtney looked chic for the day of shopping. Khloe, 29, showcased her fit body in black heels adorned with gold stars and a fierce black jumpsuit.

While her sisters and mom enjoyed their day out together, a source tells Us Weekly that Kim, 32, is just relishing in being a first-time mom.

"They are both so in love with their little girl," a source told Us of West and Kim, who brought their bundle of joy home from the hospital on June 21.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian Go Shopping With Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner