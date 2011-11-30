LOS ANGELES (AP) -- John Krasinski, Helen Hunt, Michael Cera, Amanda Seyfried, Danny Glover and rap star Common are among the stars with movies heading to the Sundance Film Festival.

Films announced Wednesday that will compete for prizes at next month's independent-film showcase include "Nobody Walks," with "The Office" co-star Krasinski and Olivia Thirlby; "The End of Love," starring Cera, Seyfried, Shannyn Sossamon and writer-director Mark Webber; "Luv," featuring Glover and Common; and "The Surrogate," with Hunt, John Hawkes and William H. Macy.

They're among 16 films in Sundance's competition for U.S. dramas, whose past winners include "Winter's Bone," "Precious" and "Frozen River."

Sundance also announced 16 films competing in each of three other categories: U.S. documentaries, world dramas and world documentaries.

The festival runs Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah.

