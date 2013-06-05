BOSTON (AP) — Actor John Krasinski says life has been "really weird" and difficult after the popular NBC show "The Office" wrapped up last month.

Krasinski spent 10 years playing Jim in the mockumentary about a clan of quirky cubicle-dwellers at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Co.

He told the Associated Press on Wednesday that letting go of the show and his character has been hard. He says he misses his friends and the routine associated with the show that introduced him to the entertainment business.

Krasinski was speaking after returning to his home state of Massachusetts to help raise funds for cancer research and pay tribute to 100 people and organizations that have helped fight the disease.

Krasinski hosted Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center's annual fundraiser, accompanied by his wife, actress Emily Blunt. Fellow Massachusetts native Matt Damon hosted previous fundraisers.