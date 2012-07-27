Rapper Krayzie Bone has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence.

RELATED: Check out other celebs' mug shots

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony star, real name Anthony Henderson, was pulled over by police in the early hours of Friday as part of a routine traffic stop and was asked to perform a field sobriety test at the scene.

According to TMZ.com, Henderson's blood alcohol level registered above California's legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

RELATED: See Lindsay Lohan's courtroom couture

Officials booked the rapper at a nearby jail and he was said to have been cooperative throughout the ordeal.

RELATED: Celebs who've had trouble with the law