American Idol winner Kris Allen broke his right wrist after being involved in a head-on car collision Jan. 1.

The "Live Like We're Dying" singer's mother, Kimberly Allen, tweeted a picture of her son recuperating in the hospital. "Kristopher and Katy are both pretty beat up but alive! Thank you Jesus! They are setting his arm now and will have surgery tomorrow," Kimberly tweeted. "[Their dog] Zorro is fine, too! Very shook up, but not injured."

Hours later, Kris shared an update on his health via Twitter -- and announced his wife's first pregnancy! "Thank you, Ford, for equipping me with a car that kept my whole family and the little one we have on the way safe. . . Yes, I got in a really bad wreck tonight, and yes, I'm having a lil baby."

Despite his injury, the musician assured his fans "the Out Alive tour is still on."

Dating since high school, Kris, 27, and Katy, 26, tied the knot on September 26, 2008, just months before he auditioned for the eighth season of American Idol.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Allen Breaks Wrist in Car Crash, Announces His Wife Katy Is Pregnant