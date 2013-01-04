Kris Allen's Jan. 1 car accident has given new meaning to his upcoming Out Alive tour.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Kris' American Idol win

The American Idol winner, 27, was involved in a gnarly head-on collision New Year's Day, and from the looks of the photo he posted of his smashed-up Ford truck on Instagram, he's lucky to have walked away from the wreck with just a broken wrist.

That said, it appears to have been a fairly nasty break. On Wednesday, Jan. 3, two days after the crash, the "Live Like We're Dying" singer announced that he was preparing to go under the knife as a result of the injury.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

"Getting ready for surgery tomorrow morning," he tweeted. "Gonna get this hand back to 100% no matter what it takes."

Allen's determination is no doubt fueled at least in part by his upcoming tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Vermont on Tuesday, Jan. 8. "Don't worry everyone," he assured his followers on Twitter. "I may have broken my wrist but the Out Alive tour is still on."

PHOTOS: Love lives of American Idol stars

The musician had some other good news to share with fans, too: He and his wife of four years, Katy, are expecting their first child.

"Thank you, Ford, for equipping me with a car that kept my whole family and the little one we have on the way safe," he wrote after the accident. "Yes, I got in a really bad wreck tonight, and yes, I'm having a lil baby."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Allen Undergoing Surgery After Car Accident