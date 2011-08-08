Kim Kardashian will become a bride in just 12 days, when she weds Kris Humphries. But earlier this spring, her mom and stepdad showed her how it's done -- in Bora Bora!

To commemorate their 20th anniversary (April 21), Kris and Bruce Jenner renewed their wedding vows during a family trip to Bora Bora in late April and early May.

A teary-eyed Kris, 55, and Bruce, 61, exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by a Tahitian priest on a hilltop at the Hilton Bora Bora Nui Resort and Spa. And their famous brood, all decked out in white, looked on: Kylie and Kendall Jenner; Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian, plus Kourtney's beau Scott Disick and their son Mason, 20 months. (Khloe Kardashian and hubby Lamar Odom couldn't make the bash).

After exchanging vows and rings with his wife, Bruce high-fived his kids.

The romantic ceremony and the entire trip to Bora Bora were captured on camera, naturally, for an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" on E!

Meanwhile, Kim, 30, weds Humphries, 26, on Aug. 20. To prep for that bash, proud mom Kris Jenner got a face-lift. "I needed a little freshening up for the wedding," she recently explained. "Just doing what a girl's gotta do!"

