Kris Humphries has settled right into domestic bliss with a special lady in his life!

Not future ex-wife Kim Kardashian -- his mom! On Friday, the 26-year-old NBA star and his mother Debra Humphries will be baking cookies together on ABC's Good Morning America.

PHOTOS: Look back at Kim and Kris' wedding day

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to TheWrap.com that Kris and Debra would bake Christmas treats with a food magazine editor during the show.

However, according to the site, Kris won't be able to talk about his impending divorce (or annulment, if he gets his way) because of his ironclad prenuptial agreement with Kim.

VIDEO: What went wrong with Kim and Kris' relationship?!

In addition to baking with his mom, Kris has stayed busy by redecorating his Minnesota home into his own "man cave." (He enlisted the help of DIY Network's Jason Cameron to help bolster up his home with some masculine energy.)

VIDEO: Pre-split Kris mocks Kim's weight

Tell Us: Will you tune in to ABC's Good Morning America on Friday to see Kris and his mom bake cookies?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly