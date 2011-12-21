Kris Humphries didn't exactly get a warm welcome back playing with the New Jersey Nets at NYC's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

In his return to the sport after re-signing with the team for a one-year, $8 million contract, Kim Kardashian's future ex-husband was booed and heckled by 20,000 fans the moment he stepped on the court to face off against the New York Knicks.

"That was not a smattering of boos," MSG announcer Al Trautwig mused during the melee, "That's 'villain in the Garden' kind of booing."

One attendee tells Us Weekly that some fans even taunted the 26-year-old power forward with chants of "Reggie Bush," Kardashian's long-term NFL beau with whom she split in early 2010.

After Humphries was benched, the crowd screamed "We want Humphries!" -- but apparently only so the reality star could be heckled some more.

"He's now become the most hated man in the NBA," MSG commentator Kelly Tripucka said of Humphries, married to Kardashian for just 72 days before she filed for divorce.

Humphries took the taunts in stride, telling ESPN: "I don't know…I felt like Rudy out there…I was so focused on the game, I couldn't hear that."

The Knicks defeated the Nets 88-82.

"It's a tough situation," said Carmelo Anthony, small forward for the Knicks, whose wife LaLa is one of Kardashian's BFFs. "New York fans [are] New York fans. I like it, to be honest with you. That's how it should be."

