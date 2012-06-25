Kris Humphries Deposed in Kim Kardashian Divorce Case

Us Weekly

On June 25, Kim Kardashian's legal team began grilling the reality star's soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kris Humphries, in Minneapolis. The NBA player, 27, recently accused Kardashian of defrauding him by tying the knot solely for TV ratings.

The depositions are reportedly being videotaped, and once they are both completed, a date for their divorce trial will be set.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

Though Kardashian's attorney, Laura Wasser, would not comment for this story, at a May 4 hearing in Los Angeles, she told the court, "I feel that the respondent's personal feelings and maybe some media drive is keeping this case from getting resolved."

Wasser continued, "If Ms. Kardashian prevails and it is shown that there was no fraud, then she will obviously be requesting that the legal fees be paid by Mr. Humphries."

PHOTOS: Look back at Kim Kardashian's tough year

Kardashian was not in Minneapolis on June 25, but she is expected to be deposed in Los Angeles within the next 10 days. Humphries' claims are baseless, a source tells Us Weekly, given that Kardashian, 31, has an "iron-clad prenuptial agreement."

"Maybe at first Kris thought there would be some big payoff or somehow extort her to pay a great deal of money, but she has been raked over the coals and there is no way she would pay him anything," the source says.

The source continues, "It wasn't like he was duped and she took him to Vegas to go get married in a big hurry. He knew about everything and it was filmed. When did he all of a sudden become a dummy and not understand what was going on?"

VIDEO: What went wrong with Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' relationship?

(After a whirlwind nine-month courtship, the couple wed lavishly on Aug. 20, 2011, with Kardashian filing divorce papers on Oct. 31.)

A source tells Us that Kardashian's legal team considers the deposition to be "a huge waste of time and money. ... It is a complete mockery of the system."

Keep clicking to see photos of happier times for Kim and Kris ...