Looks like Kim Kardashian's decision to file for divorce today from husband Kris Humphries wasn't exactly mutual.

"I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce," Humphries said in a statement to People.

"I'm committed to this marriage and everything this covenant represents, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make it work," he continued.

Kardashian filed for divorce early today, citing "irreconcilable differences."

