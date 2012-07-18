Kris Humphries just received a major payday to re-sign with the Brooklyn Nets basketball team, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Said to have inked a $24 million, 2-year deal with the team, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, 27, will triple his last season's salary, according to a source familiar with his contract negotiation.

"Kris has been a very consistent player for us over the past two years," Nets general manager Billy King told the sports outlet in a statement of the eight-year NBA veteran, who joined the Nets after a midseason trade in 2009. "He has developed into one of the top rebounding forwards in the league, and we are very pleased to welcome him back."

Humphries will play out his next season at Brooklyn's new Barclays Arena, set to open in September. "I'm up at Brooklyn! @S_C_ "lucky I didn't have Jay drop me from the team," the athlete tweeted after news of his new deal broke, referencing Nets co-owner Jay-Z.

Kardashian's new boyfriend, Kanye West, took a shot at the basketball star in April in his new song "Cold." "Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team," West rapped, also referencing Jay-Z, his close friend and collaborator.

