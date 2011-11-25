During their 72-day marriage, Kris Humphries made plenty of money as Mr. Kim Kardashian -- which might explain why the 26-year-old NBA player has no intention to sue his soon-to-be ex.

Reports surfaced earlier this week claiming Humphries was planning to file a $10 million lawsuit against Kardashian, 31, because he expects to be portrayed in a negative light on the new season of Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

Despite the claims, sources tell TMZ that the out-of-work athlete has "absolutely no plans" to sue the E! reality star. Though he's worried about his reputation, Humphries understands he has no control over the final cut, a source adds.

The move is somewhat surprising, given that Humphries teased Kardashian about her famous figure in a sneak peek from Sunday's premiere episode -- just one of many incidents where the NBA star belittled his then-wife.

"He tried to control Kim by bringing her down," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly (out now). "He would say truly terrible things. One time, he said she had no talent and her fame wouldn't last."

