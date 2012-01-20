She's regarded worldwide for her famous curves, but one person doesn't always appreciate when Kim Kardashian flaunts her assets: Ex-husband Kris Humphries.

"Do your boobs need to be, so, out?!" Humphries asks his then-wife, 31, in a preview clip from Sunday's Kourtney and Kim Take New York. "That's ridiculous!"

"I didn't know they were that out," Kardashian, clad in a low-cut black blouse topped with a blazer, argues.

Also on Sunday's episode, Kardashian fumes when she doesn't get advance notice before Humphries' sister, Kaela, comes to vist.

"I live here, too," Humphries snaps. "I don't need to get permission to do stuff."

After she considers her upcoming schedule, Kardashian says she may not be able to fit in hangtime with her sister-in-law.

Cracks her hubby: "Maybe take the 10 minutes you spend with me and spend it with her instead."

Watch more of their icy interaction in the clip above before the full episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York airs Sunday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!.

