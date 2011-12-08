Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kris Humphries will be appearing on Good Morning America on Friday, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

Humphries is prohibited from discussing any terms of his relationship or the pending divorce proceedings because of the prenup agreement. However, as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Humphries wants the prenup dismissed so that he can discuss his roller coaster relationship with the E! reality star, and this is one of the reasons he is seeking an annulment.

Kim Kardashian and her lawyer, Laura Wasser, and momager Kris Jenner will certainly be watching the interview to make sure that Humphries doesn't violate terms of the prenup.

It's anticipated that Humphries will discuss his charity work, but will allude to the difficult year he has endured.

"Kris has to carefully watch his words. It's certain Kris will express sadness about the marriage ending, but he can't get into detail about reasons he decided to seek the annulment on grounds of fraud," a source close to Humphries tells us.

