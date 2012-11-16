Sorry, Kardashian rumor mill: There's no trouble in this marital paradise, either.

After the National Enquirer reported earlier this week that Kris and Bruce Jenner are headed for divorce, Kris slammed the story to E! News, and revealed that her bond with her husband of more than two decades is actually stronger than ever.

"I said, 'Honey, I think we're getting a divorce,'" she told E! of how she reacted when she first heard about the "scoop". "He said, 'Honey don't bug me with this. I'm at the hobby store buying helicopter parts.'"

Kris added that she and Bruce are used to shrugging off ridiculous stories focused on their made-up marital woes.

"We just laugh it off," the reality family matriarch, 57, shared. "We love each other and just laugh about it."

Continued Kris, "These kind of stories have been circulating for the last couple of years . . . We're absolutely not filing for divorce. Everything is great. We feel very blessed as a family. If we had to chase down and comment on every rumor we'd be working overtime."

