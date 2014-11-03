Kris Jenner's love life is going international.

Over the weekend, the matriarch of the Kardashian family was spotted coming back from a quick Mexican vacation in Puerto Vallarta with her new love interest, Corey Gamble.

The two first fueled dating rumors by having dinner in Los Angeles and later attending Kim Kardashian's birthday together in Las Vegas.

Kris and Corey were spotted together at the Van Nuys airport near Los Angeles after they touched down from their recent Mexican getaway. Corey could be seen with his arm around Kris as they unloaded bags.

This new relationship with Corey, a road manager with Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber's manager, comes after Bruce Jenner has dipped his toe in the dating pool and is rumored to be seeing family friend Ronda Kamihira.

Of the 41-year-old Gamble, a source close to Kris told People, "He seems very nice."

"Since Bruce is out [with Ronda], she's trying to just have fun and hang with friends. But I wouldn't exactly call this dating yet."

E! News, however, is reporting that they are indeed officially dating.

"What started off as a friendship has turned romantic, but it's all very new," an insider said.

Another source tells E! News, "Corey and Kris have been seeing each other for the past three weeks. He's a really great guy ... He's so nice and a very responsible man. He doesn't drink or party. He is very caring about other people and generally just an all round good guy."