Oh, what's in a name? While promoting her eponymous talk show on "The View" on June 25, Kris Jenner was asked how she felt about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West deciding to call their newborn daughter North West. "There's been a lot of controversy," said moderator Barbara Walters. "I mean, it's funny, but do you really want your child named North West, and would you have preferred it have been a K? Grandma, I know it's their decision, but how do you feel about them naming their little girl North?"

Jenner, 57, replied, "I love the name North. I'm pro-North, absolutely. The way [Kim] explained it to me, north means highest power, and North is their highest point together. I thought that was really sweet."

The talk show host and E! reality star added that most people don't refer to one another by their full names. "You don't walk around calling somebody, 'Hi, North West!'" she laughed. (Sources tell Us Weekly that the new parents have nicknamed their daughter Nori.)

Kardashian, 32, and West, 35, are too busy tending to their little girl to pay attention to the naming controversy. "Kanye feels he's already deeply changed after having the baby," a source reveals in Us Weekly's July 1 issue. "He's so in love with her and Kim right now."

A source close to the new mom adds, "Kanye has so much love for his daughter. He is so doting and has held her since the second she was born. I don't think he has slept a wink. He just wants to keep checking on Kim and the baby."

Though the rapper dropped his latest album, "Yeezus," on June 18 -- three days after North's premature arrival -- the source insists that "all he wants is to be there for Kim now."