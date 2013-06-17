Kris Jenner is one glamorous grandmother! The Kardashians matriarch, 57, was radiant at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, June 16 -- one day after Us Weekly confirmed that her daughter Kim Kardashian had given birth to a baby girl.

PHOTOS: Kim's baby bump style

Wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown and a huge grin, the reality star hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she talked up her new daytime talk show, Kris, and presented the Daytime Emmy for Best Talk Show Host. Asked about her daughter and newly minted granddaughter, Jenner remained mostly mum on details, except to say that both mom and baby were fine.

PHOTOS: Kim's pregnant bikini body

"It all happened so fast," she told reporters on the red carpet. "They're doing well."

As Us Weekly previously reported on Saturday, June 15, 32-year-old Kim welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kanye West five weeks before her anticipated due date. A hospital source confirmed the birth to Us, adding that the whole family was "doing great and amazing."

PHOTOS: Kim and Kanye's sweetest PDA

Kim's sister Khloe tweeted about the happy news on Sunday, thanking fans for their support. "I cannot even begin 2 describe the miracle that is now a part of our family," she wrote. "Mommy/baby are healthy & resting. We appreciate all of the love."

Added Jenner, in a special tweet to Kim's beau: "HAPPY FATHERS DAY @kanyewest!!!!!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Jenner Hits Daytime Emmys After Kim Kardashian Gives Birth to Baby Girl: "It All Happened So Fast"