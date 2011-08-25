Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete won't be returning to The Talk in September, while Sharon Osbourne has modified her contract and will be back for six non-consecutive weeks. So, no matter how you slice it, the CBS daytime talker has a couple of seats to fill.

Enter Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Kris Jenner and comedian Sheryl Underwood.

Sources have confirmed to ETonline that both women will be sporadically guest hosting alongside Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Osbourne when The Talk returns on September 6. The move is is very reminiscent of The View's search for a new co-host in 2006 that saw eventual hire Sherri Shepherd appear as part of a rotating panel that would fill in every few weeks.

But the only way to find out exactly who will be back is to tune in to The Talk's season premiere, September 6 at 2 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT/CT on CBS.

