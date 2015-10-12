Quite the reality star-studded wedding took place this weekend, when Kris Jenner threw a wedding for her friend, Faye Resnick.

And not only did the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch host the bash, but she also officiated! The reality maven has officiated weddings for close friends before, previously doing so for her pastor, Brad Johnson.

But Kris wasn't the only reality star up at the altar. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards was also on hand as a bridesmaid for close pal Faye's big day. Kyle's daughter, Portia, served as the flower girl, and Khloe Kardashian was also in attendance.

Faye, who often pops up on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," married lawyer Everett Jack at Kris Jenner's home. This is Faye's fourth marriage.