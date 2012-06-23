After a painful few months, Kris Jenner can finally find the humor in her daughter Kim Kardashian's short-lived marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, 27.

"What's a measly little 72 days?" she jokes on the June 25 episode of "Bethenny." And now that Kim, 31, is happily ensconced with Kanye West, 35, Jenner wouldn't be surprised if the two made it down the aisle.

"With Kim, she falls in love really hard. She's a hopeless romantic. And I tell all of my children, 'Follow your heart,'" Jenner, 56, explains. "'Do what you feel and what you want. What you think is the right thing to do, but follow your heart. Be happy.'"

Jenner also debunks breakup rumors regarding her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, 33, and her love of six years, Scott Disick, 29. (Already parents to son Mason, 2, the couple will welcome a baby girl in the next few weeks.)

"Kourtney and Scott are so together. They're always together. They have always been together. They're very, very happy," Jenner says. "She's the one who really doesn't want to get married. But they're really cute. ... When Kourtney's out of town, he's at my house every night for dinner. I'm like, 'He's never going to go home!'"

