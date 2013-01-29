Moms will be moms. Proud mama Kris Jenner opened up about daughter Kim Kardashian's pregnancy in a sit-down interview with E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 29, and couldn't help gushing about her middle daughter's impending bundle of joy.

"Kim's doing great," she told the site, adding that the 32-year-old has been having the most unusual pregnancy cravings lately.

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

"She's having one [craving] for giant cookies from BJs," Jenner shared. "Last night she craved French fries, Chinese chicken salad and artichokes."

The 57-year-old Kardashian family matriarch even excitedly suggested that she will be a hands-on grandmother with Kim's little one, even though she will undoubtedly be busy with the launch of her new Fox talk show this summer.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner's newest granddaughter Penelope

"I could have a nursery on the set and could babysit," she teased before turning to the camera: "What do you think of that, Kim?"

The mother-of-six, who announced her upcoming show on Monday, Jan. 28, explained that helming the hour-long daytime talk show is "a lifelong dream" of hers, and that she'll be looking to "dig a little deeper and put a new spin on the talk show world" with her program.

PHOTOS: Kim shows off a tiny baby bump

"This is a lifelong dream," she told E! News. "I used to visit Kathie Lee 20 years ago and thought how lucky she was to have a talk show. I can't believe this is really happening."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Jenner Reveals Kim Kardashian's Unusual Pregnancy Cravings: Cookies, French Fries, Artichokes