Sometimes parents just don't understand!

Dating Scott Disick for five years, Kourtney Kardashian has settled into quite a comfortable routine as the couple raise their son Mason, 2, and await the birth of their baby girl this summer, but Kardashian, 32, still finds herself having to defend her decision not to marry Disick.

In a preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pregnant reality star gets into a heated spat with her mother, Kris Jenner, during a family vacation in the Dominican Republic. When Kardashian declines Jenner's invitation to take part in a group skeet shooting outing, their innocent dinner conversation turns ugly.

"I'm pregnant -- what do you want me to do: Zipline through the jungle?" Kardashian reasons, declining Jenner's offer.

"You are the most non-committal person I've ever met in my life," her mother fires back, launching into a far-reaching tirade that finally settles on her relationship with Disick, 27. "First, you can't even commit to where you want to go on vacation, then you can't even get on the right flight…your relationship with Scott? It's like, 'I can't decide if I'm going to have another baby and I don't know if I'm going to get married.'"

Feeling attacked, Kardashian responds that her mother is the last one she'd take advice from, especially in the wake of Jenner's meeting with an ex-boyfriend behind current husband Bruce's back. "I'm not going to take relationship advice from you, someone who's meeting up with people from your past," Kardashian snaps. "It's disrespectful to Bruce."

Kardashian recently admitted that her mom's 1991 divorce from the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. -- brought on by Jenner's dalliances with boy toy Todd Waterman -- has made her hesitant to walk down the aisle with the father of her children.

"I'm kind of scared of marriage because of that," she told Oprah Winfrey. "I'd like to someday [marry] for my children, but I know that I'm just as committed as if I was married or not married."

Watch more of her angry conversation with mom Kris Jenner in the clip above before Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. (EST) on E!

