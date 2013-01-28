Oprah, Donahue, Sally Jessy, Maury . . . and Kris! As long rumored, Kris Jenner will helm her own hour-long talk show, entitled Kris, Fox Television Stations and Twentieth Television announced on Monday Jan. 28. Debuting this summer on select Fox-owned stations in New York, L.A. and elsewhere, Kris "will bring a cool blast of fun and high energy to summer television," a press release says.

The Kardashian family matriarch, 57, will welcome celebrity guests and cover pop culture, fashion, beauty and "a mix of lifestyle topics," the statement continues.

Praising Jenner as "a dedicated mom and a successful business woman," Fox executive Stephen Brown explains of the new host: "Whether offering real advice to her family or sharing personal moments with viewers, Kris is honest, compelling, entertaining, and unscripted -- all excellent qualities for a daytime talk show host."

Adds Jenner herself: "This is something I have wanted to do all my life so it's definitely a dream come true! I can't wait for this new adventure to begin."

