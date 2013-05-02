The case is not yet closed for the late Chris Kelly. On Thursday, May 2 -- one day after the Kris Kross 90s rapper died at age 34 -- an autopsy was completed, but the official cause of death is still pending toxicology results, E! News reports.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office has determined that there was no indication of foul play in the 34-year-old rapper's untimely death, but officials are still trying to determine whether it was a drug overdose that ultimately killed Kelly.

On Wednesday evening, Kelly's mother, Donna Kelly Pratt, reportedly called 911 about her son's drug use, later telling investigators that the rapper had an "extensive history of drug use" and she had taken him home to recover before he passed out.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Kelly had been using a combination of cocaine and heroin, known as a "speedball," the night before his death. An unresponsive Kelly was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that our beloved Chris Kelly has passed away on May 1," Donna told Us Weekly in a statement. "To millions of fans worldwide, he was the trendsetting, backwards pants-wearing one-half of Kris Kross who loved making music. But to us, he was just Chris -- the kind, generous and fun-loving life of the party."

Kelly and childhood pal Chris Smith rose to fame in 1992 after their hit "Jump" went double platinum and launched them into the spotlight. The pair had even reunited perform their hit at the So-So Def 20th Anniversary All-Star Concert in February.

"He did a great job and was so proud to be there that night," Shanti Das, a veteran music publicist and longtime industry friend told Us Weekly."Kris was excited about touring again and performing again. It's so sad. He was looking forward to touring again."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kris Kross' Chris Kelly Dead: Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Pending Toxicology Results