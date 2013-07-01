Chris Kelly's cause of death has been confirmed. The Kris Kross rapper died May 1 due to a drug overdose, a medical office investigator told The Associated Press on Monday, July 1.

According to the toxicology screening, Kelly passed away at the age of 34 after consuming a lethal mixture of drugs. The "Jump" rapper was found unresponsive in his Atlanta-area home and died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Betty Honey of the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said the drugs found in Kelly's system at the time of his death were unknown. An earlier police report obtained by TMZ, however, said Kelly's mother's, Donna Kelly Pratt, told police her son had been using a combination of cocaine and heroin, known as a "speedball." She allegedly told investigators that Kelly had an "extensive history of drug use."

Kelly formed Kris Kross with his childhood friend Chris Smith in 1992 at the age of 13. Their 1992 hit "Jump" went double platinum.

Kelly's mother said in a statement to Us Weekly, "To millions of fans worldwide, he was the trendsetting, backwards pants-wearing one-half of Kris Kross who loved making music. But to us, he was just Chris -- the kind, generous and fun-loving life of the party. Though he was only with us a short time, we feel blessed to have been able to share some incredible moments with him. His legacy will live on through his music, and we will forever love him."

