Kris Jenner will confront Caitlyn Jenner on the season finale of “I Am Cait.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Kris met Caitlyn for the first time on Sunday’s penultimate installment. As the episode wound down, Kris arrived at her ex’s home, where they planned to discuss both post-divorce and post-transition issues between them. The show ended, however, before their conversation really got going, flashing an ominous “To be continued” onscreen.

Now the first promo for next Sunday’s episode, which was filmed in late July, shows Kris struggling to reconcile the woman Caitlyn is now with the man she used to be. “I’m really happy for you, I really am,” Kris says through tears. “But sometimes we miss having Bruce around. We all do.”

Caitlyn isn’t seen specifically responding to that. She does tell Kris, however, “I didn’t leave you thinking I was going to transition. I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

As Gossip Cop previously noted, a trailer released last month also teased the emotional confrontation, showing Kris calling out Caitlyn for comments she made in her Vanity Fair cover story, and saying the family feels “left behind” as Cait embarks on her new life.