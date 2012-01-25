Kristen Bell has six movies slated for release in 2012, but the 31-year-old actress is still saving for a rainy day.

"I always assume my career's going to end tomorrow, you know what I mean?" the "House of Lies" star, who's been engaged to Dax Shepard since 2009, tells the new issue of Flaunt. "We're very frugal."

Bell adds that they're "hillbillies at heart, and I'm not f------ ashamed of that."

Bell -- who next appears alongside Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski in "Big Miracle" -- says her life with Shepard, 37, improved once she finally realized it's OK to make mistakes.

"I think perfection is unrealistic and unattainable, and I felt freed when I let myself be who I am," Bell tells Flaunt. " Like, I'm gonna order red velvet pancakes. Life is f------ short and these are delicious."