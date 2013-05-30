Finally, baby Lincoln's debut! After welcoming their first child on March 28, Kristen Bell and fiance Dax Shepard were photographed for the first time stepping out with their baby girl on Thursday, May 30.

The new parents were spotted taking little Lincoln to a doctor's appointment together in Beverly Hills. Dad Shepard, 38, carried his adorable daughter in her car seat, where she was resting comfortably under a blanket.

Bell, 32, following closely behind, showed off her post-baby body in tight skinny jeans and a blue polka-dot, button-up blouse. The busy mom had her arms full juggling a water bottle, handbag and phone, but looked stylish in tall wedge sandals and colorful shades.

The funny couple, engaged since 2009, announced Lincoln's birth to their fans on Twitter. "My new roommate poops her pants and doesn't pay rent . . . basically Dax Shepard pre-sobriety," the Veronica Mars actress joked. "Welcome baby Lincoln."

Since Lincoln's arrival, the family has been keeping a low profile. On March 28, Shepard made his first venture outside their house -- and it was quite the experience. "After 8 days at home with LBS, my afternoon trip to Costco felt like [a] late night rager at a strip club," the Parenthood actor joked on Twitter. "Buy in bulk party."

