Lemons into lemonade? More like making Uber uber-comical.

When Kristen Bell needed a ride in Los Angeles on May 28, she decided to get a ride from Uber, the on-demand car service. But, it turns out the actress accidentally opted for an UberPOOL — in other words, a car pool with total strangers.

Rather than be angry or annoyed, Kristen decided to live tweet the entire experience and the results are hilarious.

RELATED: Celeb PDA

"Didn't know @uber had a carpool option, but my driver just pulled over and said 'gotta pick someone else up.' this should be fun," she wrote upon learning of her shared ride. "Come to think of it, i did press 'pool' but i thought it was a fun summer reference. like how @google changes fonts to celebrate holidays."

And then the awkwardness began. "Noone is talking," she tweeted. "This silence is the only thing more awkward than if all of us were talking. #ubercarpool."

She followed it up with, "If I'm not home in 10 minutes pls call the police and tell them i was last seen in a honda accord with 2 males mutes. #ubercarpool."

RELATED: Dax and Kristen's cutest PDA

Apparently the silence was too much for at least one of the passengers and he found solace in Bon Jovi.

"Breaking News: one of them is singing. 'take my hand, well make it swear. uhhhUUHH! livin on a prayer!'" she wrote, adding, "He appears to know all the words to the verses as well. pretty impressive. #ubercarpool"

(Incidentally, did nobody else in the car notice that a bonafide Hollywood star was in their midst?)

Following tweets referenced a man on the street in a bulletproof vest, with the picture to prove it.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

Luckily, she got close to home. "Not sure where the other rider is headed but were getting close to my house. then it occurs to me "WHAT IF HES COMING OVER?" #ubercarpool." She then wrote, "Ok he's opening the door and getting out. a little too close to this garbage can for my taste. #ubercarpool."

Not sure about any of you, but we would UberPOOL with Kristen anytime.