Kristen Bell on her post-baby body: My self-worth doesn't come from a dress size

kristen bell body after baby

By Chris Gardner

An actress who doesn't worry about the way she looks? Is there such a thing? Yep, there is and you're about to meet her: Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you ... Kristen Bell!

The Michigan native, who welcomed her first child on March 28 with fiance Dax Shepard, sat down with Redbook to discuss her busy post-baby career and how she really feels about her body. Consider this fair warning: It's rare that you ever hear from a star who is so confident about not caring about her size. We're pretty confident that we love that!

On having a career after baby:

"I still want a career. Lincoln will always be number one, but I think if you can cut that cord of obsessiveness, then you can work and be a good mother and wife."