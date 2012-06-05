What do a girl from Motown and a country boy have in common? One thing: the 2012 CMT Music Awards.

Kristen Bell and Toby Keith are co-hosting the CMT Music Awards live on Wednesday, June 6, bridging the gap between Hollywood and Nashville royalty. While Bell is no stranger to presenting at country music award shows, this will be her first time hosting one.

"They just invited me and I squealed, 'Yeah!' and obviously said yes. I had never been to Nashville before, so I was very excited," Bell told reporters in Nashville on Tuesday at the Bridgestone Arena. "I'm a country music fan."

As for Keith, this isn't his first time at the rodeo. "I hosted it several years ago with Pam Anderson and I guess I was back on the cycle again. So I'm back here again. It's always an honor," Keith said.

The duo is already in high gear for the big night. "We're probably going to besties!" Bell said with a laugh. And expect a few wardrobe changes from Bell, who noted that the whole process is "a lot of fun." To which, Keith quipped, "I have a nice skirt."

For the first time, the award show will feature outdoor performances -- by Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr. and Eric Church -- during the telecast. There are also a couple of surprise performances in store for music fans.

"I'm particularly fond of this award show because video played a very big part in my career," Keith said. "They always put together a great show. It's different. It's not as sterile as the other award shows. It's more hang out and hang loose."