Kristen Bell is back to business. Less than three months after giving birth to her daughter, Lincoln (with fiance Dax Shepard), the 32-year-old actress reported for her first day of work on the "Veronica Mars" movie on June 17. Bell shared a picture of her slim post-baby body via her official Twitter account. "A break on the Veronica Mars movie set for me," she wrote in the caption. "So obviously, I'm trying out this weighted hula hoop." The picture shows a beaming Bell wearing a sleeveless, cleavage-baring black top, as well as skinny jeans and black boots.

Nearly 92,000 fans funded the "Veronica Mars" Kickstarter campaign, raising more than $5 million in a month. The cult TV series was canceled after three seasons in 2007.

"I feel f---ing great," Bell told Indie Wire before filming began. "I'm also not responsible for all the prep work, so it's easy for me. I love the script, and I'm so excited to see everyone again. Working with my old friends and working on this project is going to be the perfect summer experience."

The "Veronica Mars" movie will feature many familiar faces, including Ryan Hansen, Krysten Ritter, Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Francis Capra, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Daran Norris, Amanda Noret, Brandon Hillock, Kevin Sheridan and Jonathan Chesner.

2013 has been a big year for Bell -- and not just because she gets to reunite with her former costars on the big screen. During a June 3 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Michigan native opened up about what life has been like since Lincoln's March 28 birth. "It's actually better than I expected," Bell said of motherhood. "It's pretty wonderful."

Bell added that "Parenthood" star Shepard, 38, is "the best" dad. "It's like he's just made a new best friend," she explained. "He just talks to her all the time. And sings to her all day. It's wonderful."

