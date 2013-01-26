Actress Kristen Bell has taken legal action against owners of a Hollywood bar after allegedly failing to receive a share of the profits.

VIDEO: Best TMI tweets

Bell, who is expecting her first child with fiance Dax Shepard, is among a group suing the owners of L'Scorpion, a restaurant and bar. Bell and four other plaintiffs filed their lawsuit against Meridian Restaurant Group on Friday, suing for breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty.

RELATED: Kristen Bell hints that she's having a boy

In court documents, obtained by E! News, Bell and her co-plaintiffs claim they each invested $20,000 in the business in 2005 and were supposed to receive 5 percent the profits in return. However, they say they have not received their fair share from L'Scorpion, which has allegedly generated as much as $30,000 in monthly profits since 2006.

VIDEO: Best off season bikini bods