Kristen Bell, the 31-year-old co-star of Showtime's new drama House of Lies, is featured in Self 's February 2012 issue where she dishes on her healthy lifestyle.

She admits to staying emotionally healthy with a therapist who gives her "a bigger toolbox" to work through her issues and good friends which she says, "builds your self-esteem exponentially." Despite pressure to remain in tip-top shape, she maintains a loose attitude toward exercise, saying, "I go through spurts. Working out for me has nothing to do with body image -- I refuse to look in the mirror and hate myself." She tells the mag she mixes fitness with pleasure, enjoying hour-long hikes with friends. As a La La Land resident, you might catch her at Hollywood's hiker hangout Runyon Canyon.

Hottest Spot: AbsHer midriff was constantly on display in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. To keep her abs from turning to flab she doesn't do much more than Pilates and calisthenics.

Guilty Pleasure: Salted ChocolateKristen says her love of animals made her a vegetarian at the tender age of 11. But she doesn't skimp on salted chocolate and what she calls "pizza eggs," eggs scrambled with leftover pizza toppings.

Favorite Sport: Dirt BikingHer fiancé, Dax Shepard, grew up a dirt biker. They keep the wheels rolling on frequent rides to brunch or on ice cream runs. She admits it's not something she's picked up well and that his bike tricks "terrify" her.

In addition to sharing the small screen with Don Cheadle on House of Lies airing Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT, she'll be on the big screen alongside Drew Barrymore and John Krasinski in Big Miracle as well as Outrun with her fiancé and Bradley Cooper.

