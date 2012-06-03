Where was Robert Pattinson?

Kristen Stewart and her Twilight costar and real-life boyfriend won Best Kiss at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards for the fourth time for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1. But Pattinson, 26, couldn't attend the show this year as he's busy promoting his new film, Cosmopolis.

PHOTOS: Kristen's stye evolution

Stewart, 22, had to take the stage alone to accept the award from That's My Boy stars Andy Samberg, Leighton Meester and Adam Sandler. To make sure she didn't drop her Golden Popcorn award this year, Stewart safely set it on the ground before giving her acceptance speech.

"Rob's not here you guys. I don't really know what to do," Stewart said sadly. So, she decided to beg her costars to come up and give her a kiss.

PHOTOS: Love lives of Twilight stars

"Huntsman? Where's my Huntsman? Chris [Hemsworth], yeah?" Stewart asked about her Snow White and the Huntsman star. "How about Charlize [Theron]? Come on. Come help me a sister out! Come help me out, girl. Charlize, come on!"

"Taylor, old friend. Help an old friend. Come on!" she begged. "Taylor Lautner, where is he?" Eventually, Stewart gave up and said, "It's okay because I actually do pretty well by myself I think." She then turned her back to the audience, gave herself a hug and pretended to make out with herself.

PHOTOS: Kristen and rob strip for final Twilight scene

"Okay, this really means a lot," she said seriously. "Thank you guys very much for giving us Best Kiss again. Thank you."

Also nominated in the Best Kiss category: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (Crazy, Stupid, Love), Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum (The Vow).

Tell Us: Are you glad Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson won again?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Accepts Best Kiss 2012 MTV Movie Award Without Robert Pattinson