Buh-bye, scruffy tomboy K-Stew!

Kristen Stewart stole the show at Monday's red carpet premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 1 outside the Nokia Theater in L.A.

PHOTOS: Breaking Dawn's wedding album

The Twilight franchise's female star, 21, took her biggest, most dramatic departure yet from her signature everyday style (jeans, hoodies, sneakers, no makeup).

PHOTOS: Kristen's style slip-ups

For her premiere look, Stewart (with her tresses pulled up) donned a long, sequined J. Mendel gown with a sexy, thigh-high slit that accentuated her legs and towering Jimmy Choo heels. Finishing up the look was a dazzling Neil Lane ring -- amethyst, diamonds and platinum -- worth $38,000.

How did Robert Pattinson's on-and-offscreen love pick out her stunning dress? "I liked it. I always go with the gut," she told Us on the red carpet. "Somebody asked me to describe it, and I was like 'Well, it's purple and it's a gown."

PHOTOS: Rob and Kristen's awkward romance

Tell Us: What do you think of Kristen's look?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly