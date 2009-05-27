Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson kiss in a steamy new scene for the Twilight sequel, New Moon.

A shirtless Pattinson shows off his bod while leaning into Stewart for the smooch, filmed in Montepulciano, Italy, today.

See photos of Hollywood's grossest kisses.

(While Stewart gets paid to make out with her sexy costar, three bidders recently ponied up big bucks to peck Pattinson. At an amFAR charity event in Cannes last week, three smooches from the star went for $28,000 each.)

Pattinson also showed off his ripped six-pack on the flick's Italian set.

See more photos of shirtless stars.

For Twilight, the British actor says he dropped 30 pounds before stripping down.

Check out the extreme diet measures stars have taken for roles.

"I was just trying to lose like every ounce of body fat so when I took off my shirt, I would look like an alien," he says. "I thought that kind of worked for the story.

"I was so much more muscular than I had ever been in my life, but I looked weird," he admits.

For more details on Pattinson's love life -- including his real-life crush on Stewart! -- pick up the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands today.