Kristen Stewart Auctions Off Gown For Sandy Relief

Entertainment Tonight

Kristen Stewart is auctioning off her gown for a good cause. The "Twilight" beauty announced that her Zuhair Murad getup worn to the Los Angeles premiere of "Breaking Dawn -- Part II" is now for sale in an effort to raise money for Hurricane Sandy relief.

RELATED: Was Miley Cyrus' VH1 Divas look a hit or a miss?

The donation(s) will go to the Robin Hood Foundation, and in addition to getting the gown off of the 22-year-old starlet's back, the lucky bidder who snags the dress will also get K.Stew's autograph -- on the frock itself.

As of Monday morning, bidding was up to $1,750 on Charity Buzz.

RELATED: K.Stew's style anatomy

Stewart recently commented on her 2012 style to Refinery 29, saying "I liked everything I wore this year … I think. I don't want to offend any of the dresses."

Keep clicking to check out the dress from more angles ...