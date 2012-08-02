Kristen Stewart's reputation may have taken a major hit among Twi-hards, but folks within the movie industry still seem open to giving her a shot.

Vulture reports that the Twilight star, 22 -- who was caught cheating on boyfriend Robert Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, last month -- has landed a role in Lie Down in Darkness, an adaptation of William Styron's gritty 1951 novel of the same name.

Stewart reportedly beat out Hunger Games' Jennifer Lawrence for the part of Peyton Loftis, a young woman in 1950s Virginia desperate to escape the confines of her extremely dysfunctional home life.

In the wake of the On the Road actress' cheating scandal, the fate of the sequel to Snow White is still uncertain; a Universal source told Vulture that "nothing has changed and we are still looking at sequel options that would include Rupert [Sanders] directing."

Summit Entertainment -- the production company behind the Twilight behemoth -- also told Entertainment Weekly Wednesday that Breaking Dawn promotions will go on as planned.

"While it is studio policy not to comment on the personal lives of actors, Summit is moving full steam ahead and looking forward to this November's opening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2," Summit's president of worldwide marketing Nancy Krikpatrick said in a statement to EW. "We are confident that the film delivers amazing entertainment for our passionate fans and general audiences alike."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Beats Out Jennifer Lawrence for Major Movie Role