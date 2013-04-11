Another birthday together! Kristen Stewart turned 23 on Tuesday, April 9 and boyfriend Robert Pattinson was by her side to help her celebrate.

The Twilight costars and real-life couple of over three years were spotted at the Mexican restaurant Malo in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood with a group of nearly 40 friends, including Spring Breakers actress Ashley Benson, X17 reports.

Stewart kept the dress code casual in jeans, a black zip-up hoodie and sneakers. Pattinson, 26, followed her lead by wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, jeans and sneakers.

The twosome appeared to be in good spirits as they were seen exiting a car together. The birthday girl was also snapped with a big smile on her face while walking arm-in-arm with a female friend.

After dinner, the group headed to No Vacancy bar at Hotel Juniper. According to E! News, Stewart's party happened to be there the same night that Hanson was celebrating their release party.

Twilight costar Nikki Reed tweeted that she was at No Vacancy , and shared a photo of herself posing with the band. "Good time. Good crew at No Vacancy/Juniper Hotel," she wrote. It's unclear, however, if Reed, 24, was also there to celebrate with Stewart.

