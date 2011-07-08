Casey Anthony: The Movie, starring...not Kristen Stewart.

Kristen Stewart is none too pleased with chatter linking her and Casey Anthony, the 25-year-old Florida woman acquitted this week in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

"Her people are really annoyed about the Casey Anthony comparisons," a source tells Us Weekly of the Twilight actress, 21, who shares the same brunette locks and brooding eyes as Anthony, who is expected to go free within weeks.

"Kristen wants that talk to blow over soon, because it looks really bad."

Don't expect Stewart to portray Anthony in a flick anytime soon. "She would never for no amount of money portray that girl," the source says. "It's grossing her out. All those entertainment shows are doing polls and what not and her people just want it to stop!"

