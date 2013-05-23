Secret BFFs? Following her breakup from Robert Pattinson, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kristen Stewart visited Taylor Swift's home on Monday, May 20, and their get-together is not as surprising as fans may think. A source tells Us that the two 23-year-old superstars share mutual friends -- and that their recent quality time was spent with a group.

"[Stewart] went over with some friends," the insider tells Us. "They have some friends in common and hung out."

PHOTOS: Kristen and Rob's crazy year

The Twilight actress was photographed riding in a friend's car while heading over to Swift's Beverly Hills home with a smile on her face. A source confirmed to Us that Stewart "spent all day" at the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" singer's place before returning home.

One well-known mutual friend the two ladies share is Taylor Lautner. Stewart starred alongside the 21-year-old actor in The Twilight Saga films for the past five years, and Swift dated him in 2009 for three months.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift's romantic history

Stewart has been spending time with pals after calling it quits with Pattinson, 27, after nearly four years of dating. Sources tell Us that Pattinson wasn't able to move on after Stewart's cheating scandal with director Rupert Sanders last summer.

PHOTOS: Kristen cheats on Rob

"He really put her through the ringer," an insider told Us. "Ultimately, it was like, 'Either we move past this or we don't.' It wasn't good for either of them."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart Hung Out at Taylor Swift's Home With Mutual Friends