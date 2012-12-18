As long as Kristen Stewart can continue getting acting jobs, she doesn't care if she's loved or hated by the world.

In a new interview with Newsweek magazine (via The Daily Beast), the Twilight actress, 22, opens up about her life post-scandal and the opinion people have of her now.

"It's not a terrible thing if you're either loved or hated," she told the magazine. "But honestly, I don't care 'cause it doesn't keep me from doing my s--t. And I apologize to everyone for making them so angry. It was not my intention."

Stewart was caught cheating on boyfriend Robert Pattinson in July with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. After issuing a public apology and reconciling with her boyfriend of three years, she faced the public in November to promote The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

The actress is now braving the spotlight -- cautiously -- to promote her latest project, On the Road. "I was starting to get closed off and self-conscious, and I'm trudging forth into the world more often," Stewart explained.

Now that she's finished playing Bella in the Twilight franchise, Stewart hopes she isn't pigeonholed. "As long as people's perspective of me doesn't keep me from doing what I want to do, it doesn't matter," she said.

And Stewart already has a new project lined up! She is set to star opposite Ben Affleck in Focus, a film about two con artists who become romantically involved. "I'm really excited about it," Stewart recently told Huffington Post. "We start shooting in April."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kristen Stewart: "I Apologize to Everyone for Making Them So Angry"